A Pleasant Grove man was arrested Thursday afternoon on reports that he sexually abused two children under the guise of dares and games.
Lincoln Gygi was booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion of four first-degree felonies of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 class A misdemeanors of lewdness involving a child.
Two children reported to police that Gygi, 30, had sexually assaulted and abused them several years ago. One of the children disclosed to police that Gygi would dare the the children to take their clothes off and run around naked. This reportedly happened several times.
A child told police Gygi would take his clothes off and the child's clothes off and force the child to touch him inappropriately. The child disclosed that Gygi touched them inappropriately as well, reports state.
The second child confirmed to police that Gygi "dared" the children to take off their clothes on multiple occasions, reports state.
Gygi was interviewed by police, and he told them he did engage in "dares" and "challenges" which involved all three of them removing their clothing, reports state. Gygi said he did this under the guise of a game, or as a penalty while playing soccer if a goal wasn't scored, reports state.
Gygi told police he touched the first child inappropriately and the child touched him inappropriately, both without clothes on, reports state.
Gygi has no previous criminal history in the state of Utah.