A 19-year old Pleasant Grove man was arrested Thursday after he and a group of individuals reportedly lured a teenager up American Fork Canyon to rob and attack him.
Kaelan Dewaal was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of the first-degree felonies of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. He was also booked on suspicion of the second-degree felony of aggravated assault in an attempt with force or violence to injure, the third-degree felony of riot and the class A misdemeanors of theft and assault.
Dewaal and four other people lured a 16-year-old up American Fork Canyon in September, according to a police report. Once there, they reportedly used a gun to order the teen out of his car. The group then kicked, punched and hit the teen, which led to cuts to his head, back, shoulder and sides, according to the report.
The group of suspects took the teen’s jewelry, phone and demanded his passwords, according to the report. The teen was left with a female suspect who gave him a ride home.
Dewaal reportedly told police he was in a vehicle as it drove up the canyon and remained inside when the assault happened, but then later went to the scene and drove the suspects out of the canyon. He reportedly told police he saw a video of the attack, heard the sound of a gun racking, but never saw it pointed at the teen.
Police believe Dewaal saw what happened and knows the real story after listening to phone calls between Dewaal and another suspect who is already in jail, according to the report.