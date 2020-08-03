Officers with the Pleasant Grove Police Department arrested a local man after a child came forward with allegations of rape.
A resident contacted authorities on June 29 to report her daughter had disclosed to her that she had been sexually assaulted by someone the family had known for about 5 years, 38-year-old Brian Wayne Fackrell of Pleasant Grove.
The resident was instructed to take her daughter to the American Fork Emergency Room where a post-rape exam was conducted and a forensic interview was scheduled for the following day, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
During the forensic interview, the child told officials that in the early morning of June 28, Fackrell allegedly requested she remove her clothes, which she refused. At that point, he reportedly removed her clothes for her and began to touch her inappropriately.
Fackrell had allegedly been watching her while her mother was at work.
The day after the forensic interview, the child’s mother called officials again to report that her daughter had disclosed more to her about the abuse that she hadn’t been comfortable to share with case workers during the interview.
According to arrest documents, the mother said the child told her the abuse had been going on for months, having begun about 2 years prior before stopping and starting again in April or May. The child also told her mother she had been raped by Fackrell.
Authorities spoke with Fackrell on Friday. He allegedly denied inappropriately touching or raping the child at any time. Investigating officers said “his denials were extremely weak,” and when given the opportunity, Fackrell allegedly refused to call the child a liar, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After an hour, Fackrell was given the opportunity to think about what he wanted to do as officers stepped out of the room for a few minutes. When they returned, Fackrell allegedly asked for a lawyer.
Fackrell was booked into custody under the suspicion of first-degree felony rape of a child and first-degree felony sodomy on a child. He is currently in custody at the Utah County Jail.