California officials arrested a 19-year-old missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Pleasant Grove under suspicion of distribution of child pornography.
According to a press release posted by the Mountain View Police Department in California, Pleasant Grove resident Hayden Hunter was serving his mission in Fremont when law enforcement placed him under arrested early Wednesday morning.
In September 2019, California authorities received a tip that an individual participating in a private Facebook group chat was involved with 20 other cyber tips for suspected child pornography. According to the statement, a number of other group chat participants were under the age of 13 years old.
Since the initial report, officials investigated several pictures and videos that were determined to be child pornography.
“These investigations take time, particularly due to the graphic nature of the imagery our teams are exposed to, along with the amount of requests that we send out to ensure we are getting as much information as possible,” the statement said.
This case is still under investigation by the Mountain View Police Department, and detectives believe there may be additional victims who interacted with Hunter online or in person. Hunter allegedly used an alias during his online interactions.
Authorities are asking if someone interacted with the email katieteal15@gmail.com or if anyone interacted with Hunter during his time as a missionary in the Bay Area to contact Sgt. Tim Dahl at timothy.dahl@mountainview.gov.
“Our investigators did a phenomenal job working this case,” Lt. Frank St. Clair said in the statement. “Their diligence and tireless efforts to stop this predatory behavior are commendable.”
The Daily Herald has reached out to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for additional comment.