A Layton man was arrested on Monday afternoon for reportedly threatening to provoke police officers to shoot him, causing the DoTERRA global headquarters to go on lockdown.
Steffan Wisnasky, 26, was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of a threat of terrorism, a third-degree felony, and an infraction of disorderly conduct.
Officers with the Pleasant Grove Police Department received a call about a man threatening to commit suicide by police, according to a probable cause statement.
The man, later identified as Wisnasky, reportedly sent multiple text messages to a friend stating he was going to "get into a shootout with police and kill anyone that gets between him and the police," the report states.
Wisnasky reportedly stated he was in the parking lot of the DoTERRA global headquarters office, near 549 S. 1300 West. The building was placed on lockdown for several hours while officers located and arrested Wisnasky.
"After investigation, it was determined that Steffan was intentionally creating panic to get attention from his friends," police reported.
He also reportedly sent a text message stating he would kill any bystanders who "got in the middle of him and the police," according to the report.
Wisnasky is currently being held on a $5,000 bail.