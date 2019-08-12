A teaching volunteer at Pleasant Grove High School is facing 14 felony charges for reportedly offering to pay female students for nude pictures.
Court documents filed in 4th District Court state Luis Mendez-Gamino, 23, solicited inappropriate pictures from a 17-year-old female student through Instagram on July 20.
The Lindon resident reportedly offered to pay the teenager up to $400 for nude photographs, adding he would pay $20 to $25 for each photo she sent.
When the student refused, he reportedly asked the student to tell him if she knows anyone who would sell him nude photographs, police reported.
"He told the student he had previously paid other girls for similar photos, and asked her to keep the conversation secret," charges state.
In interviews with investigators, Mendez-Gamino said he had solicited students for pictures and had similar nude photos of at least five other girls who were 17 years old or younger.
Detectives found more than 100 images or videos of child pornography on his phone, according to charges.
He was charged with 14 second-degree felonies of sexual exploitation of a minor and six class A misdemeanors of criminal solicitation.
Although court documents state Mendez-Gamino was an assistant band teacher at the high school, district officials confirmed he was a volunteer percussion assistant who was volunteering with Pleasant Grove High School up to April of this year.
Kimberly Bird, the spokesperson for Alpine School District, said Mendez-Gamino passed a background check in 2015 and the district did not have any additional records for him until it was alerted of his arrest report on Monday.
Bird said the district was disappointed and alarmed to hear of his charges.
Mendez-Gamino is currently being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.