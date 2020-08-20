A Lehi man is in custody after a pornography search warrant allegedly led to the discovery of a clandestine lab.
On Tuesday, detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were dispatched to a local residence at the request of the Utah State Attorney General’s Office.
Detectives served a search warrant for child pornography, however, while searching the residence, authorities found several items, including the manufacturing of marijuana edibles and growing marijuana plants, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Officials secured another search warrant that would extend the search to the outbuildings and curtilage of the residence.
Authorities continued their search, and inside the master bedroom closet, which belongs to 44-year-old Joseph Tingey Nelson of Lehi, police allegedly discovered several glass jars containing concentrated THC from marijuana, commonly referred to as dab, as well as chemicals that extract THC off of marijuana.
Police also reportedly found marijuana pipes and pre-rolled marijuana cigars, or blunts. Inside of the clothes drawers placed in the closet, authorities found Nelson’s clothes alongside a cookie sheet with gummy bears that appeared to be homemade edibles, according to arrest documents.
There also allegedly were molds for other types of edibles in his room, as well.
A search of the outside shed also yielded a grow box that had four, 5-gallon buckets, grow lights, a fan and an air conditioner. The grow box also was lined with reflective material. According to the probable cause affidavit, these kits are common in growing marijuana.
When asked about the grow box, Nelson reportedly told authorities he was going to grow tomatoes in it but it had gotten too hot.
Back inside the home, authorities also allegedly found a package containing marijuana seeds that were shipped from California to Utah in March. According to arrest documents, officers also found several small bags with three to four seeds, advising that the type of marijuana was meant to grown on the outside of the bag.
Police also found several firearms, including handguns and a .50 caliber rifle. Authorities collected the firearms and marijuana products.
Nelson reportedly told police he wasn’t growing marijuana in the grow box and that the edibles were just a kitchen experiment. He allegedly advised authorities he did not have a medical marijuana license nor has he been to a doctor for one, however, he reportedly added he was going to look into it one day.
Nelson was taken into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony manufacture and possession of a substance in a clandestine lab, third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $5,000 bail.