Provo Police arrested an Orem man Wednesday on counts of forcible sexual abuse and rape committed two years ago.
In April 2017, according to the probable cause statement, an adult female contacted police to report she had been raped. She identified Erby Midy, 45, her landlord at the time, as the suspect.
According to the probable cause statement, Midy was at the woman's apartment fixing a window when he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into a back bedroom, where he proceeded to sexually assault and rape her.
The probable cause statements says the victim told police she had not consented to any sexual acts. According to the probable cause statement, the victim completed a sexual assault exam and the evidence was sent to a crime lab. Midy was located and interviewed after the incident.
Midy denied engaging in non-consensual sexual activity with the victim, according to the probable cause statement. Police obtained a warrant and collected a cheek swab from Erby, which was sent to the state crime lab to compare to the evidence collected from the victim's sexual assault exam.
Results were returned this month. No information was made publicly available as to why the results took over two years to come back.
The probable cause statement says the DNA results showed the presence of Midy's DNA in the evidence collected from the victim's sexual assault exam. Police contacted the victim, according to the probable cause statement, and she confirmed she wanted to proceed after the two-year time delay, after which police took Midy into custody.
Midy is charged with one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. His bail is set at $100,000.