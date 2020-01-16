A Lehi man was arrested on Wednesday after investigators discovered he had reportedly downloaded thousands of pictures of child pornography through four different email accounts.
Ethan Douglas Montrose, 20, was booked into the Utah County Jail under investigation for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, all second-degree felonies.
In Sept. 2018, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an email account using Montrose's name and birthday had uploaded 930 child pornography images to a Dropbox account.
Almost four months later, another email account with the same IP address uploaded four pictures of child pornography to another Dropbox account, investigators wrote in a probable cause report.
In interviews with detectives, Montrose reportedly denied uploading child pornography and claimed he had only created two email addresses.
"Montrose explained that when he created emails, he used a combination of his name and birthdate," the probable cause report stated.
When investigators confronted Montrose with the email address using his name and birthdate associated with child pornography images, "he gave a blank stare and paused for a few seconds. Montrose then requested an attorney."
Investigators seized seven electronic devices from his residence and obtained warrants to Montrose's four email accounts with the same IP address.
"Thousands of files of child sex abuse material were found on Montrose's devices and in his social media accounts," according to the probable cause report.
At least 2,320 images of child pornography were submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Nearly 1,780 of the images were recognized, meaning law enforcement had previously encountered the same files in different cases.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also identified 468 children in the images and videos.
Montrose also reportedly uploaded more than 20 images of child pornography to social media using edited images of a young girl he knows.
He is being held on a $100,000 bail.