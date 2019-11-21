Officers arrested an American Fork man who reportedly fled the scene after striking and killing a pedestrian with his truck earlier this week in American Fork.
Darrell Allen Day, 37, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of failure to remain at an accident involving death, a third-degree felony.
Officers and EMS personnel responded to 280 E. Main St. around 8 p.m. on Monday on reports that a male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
Scott Sleator, 64, died of his injuries before emergency responders arrived, according to a press release from the American Fork Police Department.
After speaking with witnesses and retrieving surveillance footage of the collision, investigators learned Sleator had been walking in a dark area in the middle of the road without a crosswalk.
"As (the vehicle) approached the pedestrian, it made no effort to swerve or brake until after (the vehicle) collided with the pedestrian," police reported in a probable cause report.
The collision pushed the pedestrian to the opposite side of the road where the man was hit again by a second vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. Police reported the second driver hit the brakes but was unable to avoid striking Sleator.
The first vehicle reportedly slowed down substantially for a few seconds after the crash before quickly accelerating away from the street, according to the police report.
"The second vehicle involved stopped immediately after colliding with the pedestrian. The driver of this vehicle immediately summoned emergency services," the report stated.
At the scene, investigators recovered white paint chips and a full headlight assembly belonging to the first vehicle, a white 2006-2009 Dodge Ram with a cargo style shell and double doors on the rear.
"Since the crash, investigators had spent hours investigating the incident which included collecting video surveillance from multiple businesses," a department press release stated. "Through that surveillance, they were eventually able to determine the neighborhood the suspect vehicle likely came from."
A resident also called the police department and reported Day could be the owner of the truck involved in the crash. Another resident also reportedly talked with Day and advised him to contact investigators.
Day reportedly turned himself in later on Wednesday, police reported. In interviews with investigators, police say that he said he knew he struck the pedestrian but fled the scene because he didn't want to go to jail.
Investigators do not believe he was impaired or distracted at the time of the crash, the press release stated.
"Our hearts are still broken for the family of Scott Sleator who was killed," investigators wrote in the press release. "We appreciate the media and citizens who helped share this story. We appreciate all the businesses who assisted by providing video surveillance and also the many citizens who called in tips. "
Day reportedly had a suspended driver's license at the time of the crash and a warrant issued for his arrest for a traffic offense in Salt Lake County.
The probable cause police report stated Day has previously been convicted of multiple thefts, drug offenses and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.