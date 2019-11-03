One juvenile received a noncritical injury after a male fired a gun during an altercation between two groups of underage individuals Saturday night in Lehi, according to police.
Lehi Police were called to the scene just after midnight Sunday at a McDonald's at 850 E. Main St. During the verbal and physical altercation in the restaurant's parking lot, an underage male reportedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot, grazing the side of another juvenile's head, according to Cameron Boyle, assistant city manager for Lehi.
The injured juvenile was transported to a hospital in stable condition as a precautionary measure, according to Boyle.
The two groups did not know each other prior to the incident, Boyle said. Police do not suspect gang activity was involved.
Individuals involved fled the scene, but were apprehended by police officers. Three juvenile individuals were arrested and taken to Slate Canyon Youth Center in Provo on suspicion of homicide, aggravated assault and more; they are awaiting formal charges. Other apprehended individuals were cited and released to their parents, according to Boyle.
Police believe the altercation started while one group was walking out of the restaurant and the other was walking in, and an individual from one group took a cigarette off the ear of a member of the other group and crumpled it.
Boyle said police want to stress to the public that there is no sign of gang activity related to the altercation. Police are investigating the incident and will release more information to the public when more discovery is made.