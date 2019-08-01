Orem Police arrested a Lindon man Thursday, charging him with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second degree felony, after finding him in possession of 98 photos of child pornography, according to police documents.
According to the probable cause statement, police received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on July 2, regarding IP addresses out of Orem that were found to have either downloaded, uploaded, or were in possession of photos of child pornography. The IP addresses were reported to the center by Google. Using this information, police obtained suspect information and received a search warrant.
Jorge Eduardo Berrocal, 37, was contacted and taken to the Lindon Police Station to be interviewed, where he was advised of his rights and said he would like to talk to police. The probable cause statement says Berrocal admitted to having an issue with pornography and being exposed to child pornography at an early age; he also admitted to viewing and downloading the 98 photos of child pornography.
Berrocal also admitted to police that he knows he has a problem and needs help overcoming his addiction. He told police he never has sexually abused children, and felt physically ill about being addicted to child pornography.