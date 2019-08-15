Orem Police arrested Austin Terry, 27, on several charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after finding him in possession of child pornography.
Terry was on parole after being charged with sexual abuse of a child in 2012.
Layton Police originally received a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a suspect either downloading or uploading child exploitation material, but passed the referral on to the Orem Police Departments Special Victims Unit after it was discovered the suspect resides in Orem, court documents state.
The referral stated a pornographic photos of a child were viewed on Twitter; Layton Police used the phone number and email associated with the Twitter account to find Terry's address, according to court documents.
A warrant to search the home at the address associated with Terry was approved on Aug. 6, but when officers went to make contact on Aug. 15 they found Terry's mother, who said he lived in Provo, court documents state. Officers discovered Terry was on parole and contacted his parole officer, who gave police a Provo address for Terry.
Officers made contact with Terry's landlord, but court documents state Terry himself reached out to Orem Police and agreed to an interview. During the interview, according to court documents, Terry stated he was charged for sexual abuse of a child in 2012 but that since that time he has not viewed any pornography, child or otherwise. Court documents state Terry admitted to having an addiction to child pornography, but he told police he had changed his ways after serving time in jail.
Officers executed a search warrant on all electronics or digital devices associated with Terry, according to court documents, during which they found five videos and 12 photos consistent with child pornography on Terry's cellphone, as well as some adult pornography. Other devices have not yet been examined, court documents state.
Terry was arrested and booked into Utah County Jail on 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.