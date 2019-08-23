Orem Police arrested Kerry Scott Robertson, 54, Wednesday after a tip from Adult Protective Services. Robertson was arrested on suspicion of several counts of rape, object rape and incest, first-degree and third-degree felonies, as well as several counts of sexual battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to court documents, Adult Protective Services contacted police to report a vulnerable 22-year-old woman with cerebral palsy and some mental deficiencies may have been sexually assaulted. Court documents state APS advised the woman was having sexual intercourse with Robertson at the home she shared with him in Orem.
Police identified the woman and interviewed her Tuesday, during which she told police she had sex with Robertson from January to April 2018, according to court documents; the woman also told police that prior to the 2018 incidents, Robertson had touched her inappropriately over the course of at least six months.
Court documents state that while police were interviewing the victim, they "were concerned ... how much the (woman) truly understood regarding the relationship" with Robertson. According to court documents, police obtained more information showing the victim had been abused several times before by other family members.
Officers contacted Robertson and took him to the Orem Police station to be interviewed, court documents state. According to court documents, Robertson admitted to police he had sex with the victim on several occasions between the months of January and April of 2018, confirming what the victim also told police; he also admitted to touching the victim inappropriately over and under her clothes for up to two years prior to raping her.
According to court documents, detectives believe the victim was unable to understand the nature of her relationship with Robertson and unable to consent to any sexual acts because of mental deficiencies.
Robertson was booked into Utah County Jail, on suspicion of 10 counts of rape, a first-degree felony, 10 counts of incest, a third-degree felony, two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and 10 counts of sexual battery, a Class A misdemeanor.