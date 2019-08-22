Orem Police arrested an Orem man Thursday after finding him in possession of "heinous" child pornography.
According to court documents, investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted an undercover investigation targeting people who share child pornography beginning March of last year, during which they discovered several illegal files shared using BitTorrent. Court documents state a criminal investigation was launched, identifying Jacob Dillon Granville Schmidt, 35, as the main suspect.
Police executed a search warrant on Schmidt's Orem home July 30, according to court documents. Schmidt admitted to police during an interview in his home that he had downloaded the illegal images during March 2018, court documents state; he then shared them using BitTorrent to the undercover investigator's computer.
Court documents state police seized a laptop computer from Schmidt's home and examined the hard drive. According to court documents, investigators found hundreds of files containing child abuse and child exploitation material, including the original files from the March 2018 investigation.
Schmidt is being charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, based on 10 images the court documents describe as "heinous," featuring female child victims between the ages of 5 and 13 years old being raped by an adult male.
According to court documents, Schmidt told police he felt ashamed after downloading and viewing the content, deleting it soon after. Schmidt has no criminal history.