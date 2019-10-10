Police arrested a Santaquin man Wednesday after the testimony of two children led police to believe the man sexually assaulted one of them.
The police report states that on Sunday, Oct. 6, Kendall Johnson, 30, picked up an unknown number of children to watch a movie at his home in Santaquin. Among the children was a 3-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. When Johnson dropped the children back off at their home in another Utah County city, the 7-year-old mentioned that during the movie, Johnson had the 3-year-old on his lap, under a blanket.
According to the police report, the 3-year-old, unprompted, then said she was performing sexual acts on Johnson while under the blanket.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Division of Child and Family Services conducted an interview with the two children at the Children's Justice Center in Provo, according to the police report.
The police report states that in the interview with the 7-year-old, he described the blanket the 3-year-old was under and said Johnson was whispering something to her. According to the police report, he also described "unusual movements" under the blanket.
Excerpts from the 3-year-old's interview, included in the police report, include the girl describing where she was sitting and what she was doing under the blanket.
"What happened under the blanket?" The official asked the girl. "I played ... his pee pee and he said I have to do that," the girl responded.
The police report states the girl told officials this type of incident has happened more than one time. According to the police report, the girl also told a nurse that her vagina hurt, and when she was asked if anyone had touched it, she responded that Johnson had.
Johnson is being held in Utah County Jail on two charges of child sexual abuse, both first-degree felonies. His bail is set at $50,000.