Four people were questioned and one person arrested on outstanding warrants after shots were fired near an apartment building in Orem on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire at the parking garage of Promenade Place Apartments at 875 S. Geneva Road in Orem. Officers found several shell casings in the underground parking area and talked with witnesses who heard the shots, said Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge.
During the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance footage from the parking garage that showed two separate groups exchanged gunfire before fleeing.
No one appeared hurt or injured in the incident, Colledge said, and it did not appear that the two groups had a physical altercation before firing shots. The department is not releasing the ages or description of the individuals in the groups as the investigation is still ongoing.
Detectives determined one group of individuals entered an apartment at the complex and a SWAT team responded to the scene.
Four people were detained at the apartment and interviewed before three of the individuals were eventually released. One individual has outstanding warrants unrelated to the shots fired and he was booked into the Utah County Jail.
"We're anticipating filing some formal charges here shortly," Colledge said.
He explained the main priority for investigators now is finding those involved in the second group who fired shots.
Officers are still determining whether or not the incident was gang-related and the cause of the shooting.
"We do not believe there is any further danger to anyone within the community at this time," the department posted on social media.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Orem Police Department at (801) 229-7070.