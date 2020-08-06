The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed felony theft and burglary charges against two county residents after they allegedly stole over 500 pounds of clothing from a Payson community center.
Officers with the Payson Police Department responded to reports of theft and burglary at the Agape Community Center on July 27. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers made contact with one of the community center’s employees once they arrived on scene.
The employee told police that some time over the weekend, someone had stolen 500 pounds of clothing that had been donated. The clothes had been left outside in the parking lot in a designated donated area that had been roped off.
Donated clothes had been bagged in preparation for being placed on sale. Each bag of clothes was valued at $3 per pound.
Additionally, whoever had entered the property had cut the locks on, as well as stolen items from, both a shed and trailer.
Authorities reviewed surveillance footage that showed two individuals in a truck arriving on scene. The truck allegedly belonged to 47-year-old Cory James Talbot of Santaquin, according to arrest documents.
Officers located Talbot, who was arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony burglary and class A misdemeanor theft. He also was taken into custody on active warrants for class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and class C misdemeanor driving on a suspended or revoked license.
During an interview with police, Talbot allegedly told officials he and 38-year-old Jodi Ann Kaufman of Orem had taken items from the community center property between July 25 and July 26. The estimated value of the amount of clothes stolen was $1,500.
The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Talbot and Kaufman on Wednesday. The pair are facing third-degree felony burglary and third-degree felony theft for allegedly knowingly and unlawfully entering and remaining in a building or at a property with the intent to commit theft.
Additionally, according to court documents, Talbot and Kaufman exercised unauthorized control over property belonging to another person with the intent to deprive the person.
Fourth District Judge Christine Johnson is presiding over both cases.