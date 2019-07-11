Two men were arrested on Wednesday for reportedly trying to steal high-dollar items from Home Depot stores across Utah County and shipping the items out of the state.
Marco Jerez, 32, and Alejandro Sierra, 31, were arrested under investigation for three third-degree felony counts of theft by deception.
According to a police report from the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the two men alternated who would pick up merchandise through a text order at several Home Depot stores in Utah and Salt Lake County.
On Wednesday, detectives learned the men tried to pick up an order valued at $2,000 at an American Fork store. The order was cancelled for possible fraud and the men left without the merchandise, police reported.
Sometime later, detectives were contacted again by Home Depot loss prevention employees who reported the two men were at a Lindon store trying to pick up items through a text order.
Investigators arrested the men and found more than $8,000 worth of Home Depot merchandise had been picked up from Lindon and Provo stores earlier the same day.
Jerez, who is from Florida, told detectives he was reportedly contacted by an individual in the Dominican Republic who told Jerez to pick up orders for him at the Utah stores. The individual would pay Jerez $1,200 in cash for the help.
Jerez reportedly asked Sierra, who is from New York, to help him pick up the merchandise in exchange for $300 a day. The men then planned to ship the items to New York and Florida, according to the police report.
Both men are being held on $15,000 bail and Jerez is also on hold for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.