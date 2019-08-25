A man and a woman got into a serious crash on Sunday morning while riding a motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Highway 6, just east of Eureka, according to authorities.
Utah Highway Patrol reported the woman suffered serious injuries to her arms and was in critical condition. The man suffered minor injuries.
Both were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, and then the woman was then flown by medical helicopter to a trauma center.
Lt. Jacob Cox with the UHP said the woman is expected to survive.
The man was driving the motorcycle with the woman as a passenger when they crashed at about 11:49 a.m. The police report states the strip of road they were on gradually curves to the right, and the posted speed limit is 60 mph. The male rider drifted off the side of the road, continuing for a significant distance, down an embankment and into a fence, according to police.
Troopers gathered evidence at the scene of the crash and are attempting to determine why the male rider went off the roadway, but they do not yet know the cause. Police reported the male rider stated he was traveling near 70 mph, which might have contributed to the cause of the crash.
The names of the man and woman have not been released at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.