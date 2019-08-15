Provo Police arrested Adaline Hernandez, 32, on charges of extortion, theft and forgery after she threatened to press rape charges against a man after he stopped paying her bills.
According to court documents, Hernandez first came to the Provo Police Department to report she had been raped by a man who she has a child in common with. She told police he had raped her multiple times and filled out a report with a parole officer. However, court documents state when detectives tried to follow up on the report, attempting to contact Hernandez multiple times, they were unsuccessful.
Hernandez later contacted the alleged rapist, according to court documents, because she was upset he had stopped paying her bills. Court documents state she told the man if he didn't pay her car payment, cell phone bill, and pay rent for an apartment for her she would follow through with the alleged rape, press charges against him and "get him arrested."
Court documents state this is extortion, and the phone call where Hernandez extorted the victim were recorded.
Hernandez is charged with extortion, a second-degree felony, three counts of forgery, a third-degree felony, and two counts of theft.