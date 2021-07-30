Police say a body found in American Fork Canyon on Friday may be that of a man who has been missing since earlier this month.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday afternoon that a body had been found along Snake Creek Road above Tibble Fork Reservoir. The body is believed to be that of Darren Przybyla, 38, who was last seen on July 11.
“(Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue) searched this area for 2 days without being able to find him,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said that Przybyla’s car was abandoned above Tibble Fork Reservoir, “where he told his family he was going camping.”
The sheriff’s office has been looking for Przybyla since Monday.