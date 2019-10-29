A former high school teacher charged almost one year ago with shooting a woman who was dating her ex-husband appeared in 3rd District Court on Tuesday for a scheduling conference.
Chelsea Watrous Cook, 33, is facing three first-degree felony charges for aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and felony discharge of a firearm.
Her next court appearance is a preliminary hearing on Feb. 21, where prosecutors will provide witnesses and evidence to prove Cook could have committed the criminal charges she is facing.
Judge Douglas Hogan in 3rd District Court in West Jordan ordered Cook to be held at the Salt Lake County Jail without bail during her court case.
Charges state Cook went to her ex-husband’s apartments in Midvale in November 2018 to drop off cold medicine for one of their children.
She reportedly lured her ex-husband outside the apartment and when he returned, Cook was in the living room with their 3-year-old twins and 26-year-old, Lisa Williams.
Police reported Cook locked herself in the bathroom while her ex-husband called 911. She later reportedly left the bathroom, walked to her coat, pulled out a handgun and shot Williams.
The American Fork woman suffered three gunshot wounds to her chest, hip and right leg. She died soon after being transported to a local hospital.
Family members said Williams had been decorating a Christmas tree with the Cooks' children and made homemade ornaments with them before the shooting.
Cook taught health and yoga at Skyridge High School in Lehi at the time of her arrest. District officials stated she had been employed by the district for four years and previously worked at Lehi High School.
She is also facing a second-degree felony and a third-degree felony of discharge of a firearm, as well as two class B misdemeanor charges of violence committed in the presence of a child.