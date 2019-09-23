An inmate at the Utah State Prison who is serving time for unlawful sexual misconduct with a teenager was charged last week with sexually assaulting a woman at a Provo hotel room more than five years ago.
Daniel Lee St. Clair, 34, was charged in 4th District Court with one count of rape, a first-degree felony.
According to court documents, St. Clair was staying with a woman at a Provo hotel room when he sexually assaulted her in March 2014. He reportedly admitted to the assault through text messages with friends and interviews with police, charges state.
Charges were filed a few days later, but the case was dismissed in June on the same day St. Clair pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawful sexual misconduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, all third-degree felonies.
He was sentenced to 180 days in jail but a judge later sent him to prison for up to five years after St. Clair violated his probation conditions.
If convicted on the new charges, St. Clair could face another five years to life without parole in prison.