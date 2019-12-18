From the start of the murder investigation, detectives suspected Jerad Gourdin.
But more than five years passed before prosecutors and investigators finally gathered enough evidence to formally accuse him of murdering a Provo woman inside her home one quiet afternoon in May 2014.
Jury members participated in a 10-day trial and deliberated for nearly six hours on Tuesday before deciding Gourdin was guilty of strangling and killing 60-year-old Belen Perez.
"Provo Police detectives conducted an incredible investigation to put the facts of this case together," stated Utah County Deputy Attorney Lance Bastian in a statement.
Gourdin, 35, was charged in August 2018 with homicide for pecuniary gain, a first-degree felony. He will face up to 25 years to life in prison without parole, according to a press release from the Utah County Attorney's Office.
The sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22 in 4th District Court in Provo.
"Utah County is much safer without Gourdin in our community," said Utah County Attorney David Leavitt in a statement. "I'm proud of the excellent trial work of my deputy county attorneys to put a solid case before the jury and have them return a guilty verdict."
Gourdin, 35, spent most of the day on May 21, 2016 going door to door through Perez's neighborhood at 1675 W. 50 North in Provo.
Neighbors told investigators Gourdin knocked on their doors and asked to borrow equipment like lawnmowers or offered to mow or fertilize their lawns. Some stated they felt uneasy and noticed Gourdin looking past them into their homes during his visit.
Around 4 p.m. that same afternoon, Perez's son arrived home from work and found his mother strangled to death near the front door of their home.
She had a stereo power cord tied around her neck, and chemicals like drain cleaner and antifreeze had been poured on her neck and chest area, police reported.
The home showed no signs of forced entry but her purse was found nearby on a couch with $350 in cash and an iPod missing, according to court documents.
Investigators spoke with Gourdin several times immediately after the death. During his first interview, he said he had only spoken with Perez from the sidewalk. By the third, he told police he had stepped inside the house and had shaken Perez’s hand.
“Much of what we had in the beginning pointed to Mr. Gourdin,” Bastian said at the time charges were filed. "And at this point, we are confident to say he’s the individual who committed this offense."
The key piece of evidence finally came while Gourdin was serving time in prison for stabbing someone with a screwdriver the day after Perez’s death.
Investigators learned he approached another inmate about possible initiation into a gang.
“Knowing initiation required a killing, Gourdin asked if a previous incident could satisfy that requirement,” police reported. “The information provided to law enforcement by this inmate would not have been publicly or otherwise available, outside of contact with Gourdin.”
The conversation gave prosecutors enough evidence to file criminal charges against Gourdin and schedule a trial.
"With incredible support from law enforcement and great support from former County Attorney, Jeff Buhman, and current County Attorney, David O. Leavitt, we were able to build a compelling case where the jury could deliberate this case on its merits and facts," Bastian said.