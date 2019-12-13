A prisoner that escaped the Utah County Jail on Dec. 11 has been returned to the jail on Friday after detectives with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and deputies received a tip.
Boyd Paul Anderson, who escaped legal custody by cutting off his GPS ankle monitor, was found with the stolen pickup truck he was driving at an apartment in South Salt Lake. The truck has been delivered back to the Provo dealership.
Utah County investigators responded and developed information that led them to believe Anderson was in the apartment along with a woman, Rebekah R. Robertson, 35, South Salt Lake, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found both Anderson and Robertson inside. They were both taken into custody without further incident, according to Cannon.
Robertson also has an extensive criminal history including convictions for burglary, theft, drug charges, false information and others. She was booked into the Utah County jail at least 32 different times.
Anderson was taken back to the Utah County Jail where charges of escape, a third degree felony; and obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor, were added to his list of charges. Additional charges may be added, according to Cannon.
Robertson, who is currently on parole, was booked into jail on a hold with the Utah Department of Adult Probation and Parole. She will also be charged with obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor, for her role in aiding Anderson during his escape.