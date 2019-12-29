Thousands of criminal cases pass through the Utah court system every year. As Utah County continues to grow, judges in 4th District courtrooms continue to see more stressful and difficult cases.
A few notable court rulings stood out among courts coverage this year, including a religious leader who received a lighter sentence for exploiting a prostitute, attorneys leaving a high-profile case against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a man who confessed to stealing rare books from Brigham Young University.
Here are the top five court stories from the past year:
5. Eagle Mountain man sentenced to prison for child sex abuse
For nearly two years, Benjamin Joseph Norman sexually assaulted three young girls under the guise of using a type of chi massage and recorded the abuse on a hidden video camera.
A detective with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit called the case “one of the most egregious cases, if not the most egregious case” he had ever investigated.
In November, Judge Lynn Davis sentenced the 43-year-old Eagle Mountain man to 26 years to life in prison for sexually abusing three girls for nearly two years.
The Provo courtroom was packed with friends and family of the three girls who gave comfort and statements of support during the sentencing.
“This is supposed to be my body and you violated it,” one of the girls said at the sentencing. “I hope you know you did not ruin me. You have broken me, but I can put myself back together in time.”
4. Antiques dealer pleads guilty to stealing from BYU library
In January, a self-proclaimed Latter-day Saint antiquities dealer pleaded guilty to stealing eight books and a historic picture from the Brigham Young University library.
Orem resident Kevin Mark Ronald Schuwer visited the Harold B. Lee Library in Provo between September and November 2018 and stole books by “removing the barcodes on them, placing the bar code into another book, and then returning the errantly coded book to the library,” according to court documents.
Police found the 29-year-old also took a historic picture of Porter Rockwell from the library’s Special Collections.
Schuwer pleaded guilty on Jan. 16 to two counts of wrongful appropriation, both third-degree felonies. The two charges carry a zero- to five-year prison sentence.
He also faced another theft case in 1st District Court for reportedly stealing a valuable photograph from the Utah State University Special Collections and Archives.
3. Girlfriend of man accused of killing Eureka teens testifies against him
New details about the brutal murder of two Eureka teenagers came to light in March when Morgan Henderson, 35, decided to testify against her former boyfriend during his preliminary court hearing.
When asked if she knew how 18-year-old Riley Powell and 17-year-old Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson died, Henderson said simply, “Jerrod killed them.”
Jerrod Baum, 42, is charged with stabbing the two teenagers and leaving their bodies in an abandoned mine shaft. He reportedly committed the murders in front of Henderson and threatened to kill her if she told anyone what happened.
Henderson was later pulled over for speeding and brought to the county jail. She said she began to feel safe with deputies during interviews after her arrest.
“He was bigger than Jerrod,” Henderson said of the deputy at the jail. “I didn’t want to die with this secret, but I couldn’t live with it either.”
She pleaded guilty to 10 counts of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to serve three years in jail or until Baum’s case is resolved, as well as five years of probation.
2. Attorneys for woman suing LDS church leave case
Attorneys representing McKenna Denson, who claims she was raped in 1983 at the Provo Missionary Training Center by her mission president, withdrew in June as her representatives.
Judge Dustin Pead granted Craig K. Vernon and Jeffrey R. Oritt a withdrawal from the case. The attorneys did not give a reason for dropping from the case.
Denson indicated that she is hoping to find a stronger, larger law firm to represent her. If she fails to file a notice of substitution of counsel or notice of appearance, the case may be dismissed or show a default judgment.
1. Judge eases jail sentence for former LDS bishop
A former bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail for exploiting a prostitute and sexual solicitation.
David Moss, 52, could have spent 180 days in jail, but Judge Roger Griffin decided to cut the time in half and grant credit for time served and good behavior, meaning Moss would serve around 70 days.
Moss, of Pleasant Grove, was serving as a bishop for the church in February 2019 when he arranged to meet with two women he believed were prostitutes. The women were actually undercover investigators.
He offered to be their manager for a cut of the profits and promised to “provide protection, help ensure regular, higher-paying customers and teach (them) how to avoid getting caught or arrested,” charges state.
Moss stated several times before the meeting he had “done this sort of thing in the past and he has a system that is ‘cutting edge’ and avoids people getting caught,” police reported.
But Griffin said he was willing to give Moss the benefit of the doubt, stating he believes the statements were given as a “sophisticated sales pitch” rather than an admission of guilt.
He will also serve 36 months on probation, register as a sex offender and complete psychosexual evaluation. The judge also ordered him to write apology letters to the two undercover agents who claimed they experienced distress and trauma after the encounter.