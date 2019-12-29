Amanda Hunt, center, “Breezy’s” aunt, consoles Nikka Powell, Riley’s sister, while they sit beside Bill Powell, Riley’s father, as Utah County Attorney David Leavitt speaks during a press conference concerning Leavitt’s intent on whether or not to seek the death penalty for Jerrod Baum on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Utah County Commission Chambers in Provo. Among eight felony charges, Baum is charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the case of Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and Riley Powell. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald