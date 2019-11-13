Officers arrested a Provo woman on Monday for reportedly refusing to return a 7-year-old boy to his mother after babysitting for two days.
Jordana Murray, 37, was booked into the Utah County Jail for two class A misdemeanors of unlawful detention of a minor and criminal trespass within a dwelling.
Police reported the child's mother had asked Murray to babysit from Friday through Sunday. But Murray reportedly refused to meet the mother to return the boy or answer her phone calls.
"This caused panic in the child’s mother," police reported. "Officers worked throughout the night and day of (Monday) attempting to locate Jordana and the missing child."
Murray was eventually located late Monday night at a vacant home for sale in Provo near 2500 W. 800 North. Officers found Murray with the missing boy and her two children inside the empty residence.