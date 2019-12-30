Officers arrested a Provo business owner over the weekend after he reportedly sexually assaulted one of his employees at his home and threatened to kill her.
Mukesh Bindraban, 61, was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of object rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies, as well as forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor.
A probable cause statement from the Provo Police Department states Bindraban owns a convenience store in Provo. Last week he reportedly called one of his employees and asked her to come to his home.
When she arrived at the residence, the employee noticed several guns in the home including a shotgun by the front door, a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun near the television and another gun underneath a couch where Bindraban was sitting.
Bindraban reportedly started to make sexual advances and the employee escaped to the bathroom to set her cellphone to record. She later returned to the front room and Bindraban became belligerent when she refused to sit by him, the report stated.
When she moved sit by him, the woman told officers Bindraban continued to sexually abuse and assault her despite her protests.
"(She) said that she imagined that if she tried to fight Mukesh and make him stop, she envisioned herself running from the house with him shooting a gun at her as she ran," police reported.
The woman also stated she wanted to be more forceful and fight back to make Bindraban stop the assault but she worried he would harm or kill her.
"(She) relayed to me the fear she felt if she were to object more sternly, or if she were to try and run," the responding officer wrote in the report.
At one point, Bindraban reportedly said he had a firearm in every room in the residence and told the employee twice he would kill her, according to the report.
Officers obtained the phone recording and arrested Bindraban on Saturday. He was reportedly carrying a loaded gun when he was arrested, the report states. He is being held without bail.