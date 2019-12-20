Two weeks after a Provo man was charged with hitting a 1-year-old girl until she fell unconscious with a serious head injury is facing more charges for abusing another infant.
Javier Alverdi-Ramirez, 20, was charged in 4th District Court with another second-degree felony of child abuse, according to charges filed on Thursday.
On Oct. 5, his girlfriend's 5-month-old son was crying in his crib because he had lost his bottle, police reported.
Upset at the baby for crying, Alverdi-Ramirez reportedly went into the bedroom and the crying stopped a short time later. When the mother checked on the baby, she found Alverdi-Ramirez had used duct tape to completely cover the lower half of the child's face.
"Although the infant continued to breath through his nose, the victim still had difficulty breathing," charges state.
The mother took a picture before removing the tape. She told investigators the duct tape was difficult to remove and she worried removing the tape would injure her baby.
Police stated at one point, the mother sent the picture to Alverdi-Ramirez's mother and asked her to help confront Alverdi-Ramirez about the abuse.
But his mother reportedly told her "it was funny and he was just doing it for a joke," according to police.
Alverdi-Ramirez had been charged on Dec. 9 with physically abusing his girlfriend’s daughter for weeks at their home in Provo.
Charges state the 1-year-old girl had bruises across her body, arms and legs, as well as two broken ribs and a serious head injury.
Hospital doctors confirmed all the injuries were consistent with abuse and noted many of the bruises showed finger marks from an adult hand.
"(The mother) also reported incidents of domestic violence where she was physically abused, and choked by Javier," police reported. "There is also a history of child abuse in the home and Javier is the only suspect in those cases."
Alverdi-Ramirez's first court appearance on the new charges is scheduled for Dec. 23.