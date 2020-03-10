Officials arrested a Provo man early Tuesday morning after he allegedly chased a woman with a katana and threatened her with Krav Maga.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the Provo City Police Department responded to the incident just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. The reporting party told police that a male — later identified as 29-year-old Daren Reese Brinkman, Jr., of Provo — had a sword and was chasing her.
When Provo police arrived on scene, they interviewed the complainant and her brother, who told police the altercation began after she and her brother asked Brinkman and his friend to move their vehicles so she could leave, according to arrest documents.
The complainant and her brother also provided written statements alleging that Brinkman had threatened her with Krav Maga and chased her into her residence with an unsheathed katana. Krav Maga is a military-style self defense that derived from boxing, wrestling and karate.
Ring doorbell footage from the complainant’s brother shows Brinkman exit his residence with a baton or bladed weapon, according to the probable cause affidavit, before chasing her from his car into her residence.
Monday morning, Provo police received address information for Brinkman and responded to his residence. According to arrest documents, Brinkman refused to answer the door when officials attempted to make contact.
While inside the home, Brinkman allegedly called her father to ask for help, and his father contacted authorities while they waited outside Brinkman’s home. The shift supervisor spoke with Brinkman’s father, asking him to help law enforcement step outside to talk to police.
Brinkman cracked the door open to speak with police, and has he was inching his way out of the doorway, the shift supervisor gave officers the order to grab him and place him into custody.
When officers made contact, according to the statement, Brinkman pulled an officer inside of his residence. Other officers entered the townhouse to assist in getting physical control over Brinkman while placing him in handcuffs.
Brinkman continued to resist against police, and at one point, he was allegedly able to get an arm loose before punching an officer in the nose, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Provo officials arrested Brinkman under suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault, class A misdemeanor assault on a peace officer in uniform, and class B misdemeanor interfering with an arresting officer. Brinkman is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on a $5,000 bond.