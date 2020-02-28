Officials arrested a Provo man after he allegedly stole a man’s wallet, phone and backpack using a knife and firearm.
Provo City Police Department arrested 29-year-old Jeffery Cameron Cutler of Provo on Thursday morning just before noon on suspicion of two first-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, a man was transported to the emergency room of the Utah Valley Hospital after sustaining injuries consistent with a stabbing to his hand and arm. Officers reported seeing several lacerations on his face, as well.
The left side of the man’s face had started to swell after he was struck during the altercation. Provo police interviewed the victim who reported that Cutler and another individual allegedly attacked him. The victim told police he had known the suspects for several months and immediately recognized them when he was attacked.
The victim told police that he had produced a knife to protect himself from his attackers but that it was stolen during the struggle, according to the probable cause affidavit. Once Cutler and the other suspect allegedly took the knife from the victim, they began to stab him.
Police alleged that Cutler producer a firearm during the incident and struck the victim in the face, causing swelling to his left side.
Cutler and his accomplice allegedly took the victim’s phone, wallet and backpack before fleeing the scene. Police located Cutler on Thursday morning and he refused to speak with officials without a lawyer present, according to arrest documents.
Cutler is in custody at the Utah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. Both charges are enhanced to first-degree felonies due to the presence of a firearm.