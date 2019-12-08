Police arrested a Provo man on Thursday on suspicion of inflicting serious physical injury to a 1-year-old girl, according to an affidavit.
Provo police arrested Javier Alverdi-Ramierez, 20, when they were notified by the Provo Division of Child and Family Services that a child had been admitted into Utah Valley Hospital's emergency room with serious injuries in line with physical abuse, according to the affidavit. Alverdi-Ramierez was booked into Utah County Jail under suspicion of two counts of child abuse, a second degree felony.
According to police, the child's ER doctor said she presented with a head injury that caused her to go unconscious, and when she woke up she had an altered level of consciousness and vomited multiple times. The doctor said the head injury was consistent with abuse and not from a fall. Additionally, the doctor found broken ribs and bruises covering the child's entire body, ranging from several weeks old to recent, and said the bruises appeared to have been caused by a human hand.
"On most of the bruises you could see the finger marks from an adult hand," the affidavit stated.
According to police, the child's mother said she believes that Alverdi-Ramierez could be abusing her daughter. On the morning of the incident, the mother came to the child's bedroom and found her unconscious on the floor surrounded by vomit, according to police. The mother said she could see a head injury on her daughter, and Alverdi-Ramierez told her that the child fell from a bed.
According to police, the mother said at the time of the incident Javier was the only person that had access to her daughter other than herself. She also told police that on other multiple occasions Alverdi-Ramierez would get upset with her daughter, especially when the child would cry during the evening or night when she was supposed to be sleeping. At those times, she said Alverdi-Ramierez would go into the child's bedroom and shut the door, and she would then hear loud noises that sounded like something hitting a wall or the floor, according to the affidavit. Alverdi-Ramierez would tell the mother that he was just hitting the wall or bed to scare the victim.
The mother also said Alverdi-Ramierez has told her that he wants to see a therapist to help with his anger, but in an interview with police, Alverdi-Ramierez said he wanted to see a therapist for mild autism, not anger, and that when he gets angry he calms himself down with housework activities.