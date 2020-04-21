Provo police responded to a delayed assault at an apartment late Monday evening.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, a woman and her friend contacted police after a man allegedly walked into the woman’s apartment and twisted her arm.
The woman was standing in the doorway of the apartment when the suspect allegedly walked into the apartment’s parking lot. She said, “Oh no, there he goes again,” according to arrest documents.
When the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Daniel Joaquin West of Provo, heard the woman, he reportedly turned toward her before he began to approach and yell at her.
While twisting the woman’s arm, the suspect allegedly threatened that if she and her friend didn’t stop doing what they were doing, they would be dead. He then fled the scene.
The woman gave police a physical description of West, adding she knew him and that he was always causing trouble at her apartment. She was not romantically involved with him, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After leaving the apartment, West was detained on another call after police received reports that he had allegedly pushed and punched people. According to arrest documents, West invoked his right to remain silent after he was read his Miranda Rights.
The suspect was arrested under the suspicion of second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling and class B misdemeanor criminal trespass. The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed a single charge of class B misdemeanor criminal trespass in the Provo City Justice Court on Tuesday.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $50,000 bail.
West has a criminal history beginning in 2017, including criminal trespass, interference with an arresting officer, drug charges and attempted burglary.