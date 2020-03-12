A Provo man was arrested after a 13-year-old girl alleged he had a sexual relationship with her.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the Provo City Police Department booked 35-year-old Jordan Dewey Brown into custody on suspicion of a first-degree felony of rape of a child, two class A misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and a class B misdemeanor charged of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Provo officials conducted a child justice center interview with the alleged victim who reportedly told police had experienced a sexual relationship with an older man when she was 13 years old. The victim, now 16 years old, identified the man as Brown, who was 32 years old at the time of the incidents.
Brown allegedly knew the girl’s family and would take the victim shopping for new clothes frequently. While Brown would hang out with the teenager, he would allegedly tell her she was beautiful and expressed “how much he wanted her but could not have her,” according to arrest documents.
The victim told police Brown eventually kissed her before immediately telling the girl he felt bad for doing it and he hated himself for having feelings for her. A short time later, the victim reported, Brown began having sex with her in a bedroom at his residence located in Provo.
Police reported the relationship went on for several months, and the victim told police Brown had sexual relations with her a total of four times from the beginning of her eighth grade year until about half-way through the school year.
Officials asked the victim to send Brown a text message telling him she was thinking about talking to a counselor about him having sex with her. Brown allegedly responded via text, repeatedly asking the victim not to tell anyone and telling her “I will go to prison.”
Provo officials took Brown into custody. Officers allegedly found a used syringe, a small bag of meth and a small bag of heroin in Brown’s pockets while taking him into custody, according to the probable cause statement. Each of the substances test positive using field test kits.
Brown reportedly agreed to speaking with investigating officers. According to the probable cause affidavit, Brown told police he had a physical relationship with the victim when she was 13 years old.
Brown allegedly told police he had been concerned about the victim becoming pregnant but would not speak with officers about the specifics of the relationship without a lawyer. In a recorded jail phone conversation, Brown allegedly told a confidant that he was going to go to prison for what he did to the victim.
Brown is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $75,000 bail.