Officers with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office arrested a Provo man on Monday after he reportedly kidnapped his girlfriend and threatened to kill her while delivering food for an on-demand delivery service app.
Drew Robert Hartung, 36, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and two third-degree felonies of aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child.
Shortly after midnight on Monday, officers responded to a store parking lot in Millcreek on reports of a man who was beating his girlfriend, according to a probable cause report.
The girlfriend told officers Hartung had hit her with his fists, a flashlight and threatened her with a garden tool. He also reportedly threatened to kill her and dragged her from the back of the vehicle to the front seat.
Hartung reportedly drove the woman around from Provo to Millcreek delivering food orders for Door Dash. He stopped the girlfriend from leaving the vehicle and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave the car.
"The victim had bruising and abrasions consistent with being beaten and dragged," police reported. "(She) stated she was unable to leave the car during any of that time and that she was afraid she would die if she tried to leave."
The couple's three-year-old daughter was in the backseat during the entire incident, the report stated. Hartung is being held without bail.