Officers arrested a Provo man Thursday evening after he reportedly threatened to kill his girlfriend, pushed her down a flight of stairs and choked her until she fell unconscious.
Andrew Rice, 19, was booked into jail for investigation of attempted homicide and domestic violence kidnapping, both second-degree felonies.
He is also under investigation for several class B misdemeanors, including domestic violence assault, interfering with an arresting officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and harboring a runaway.
According to a police report from the Provo Police Department, Rice and his 17-year-old girlfriend were drinking and using marijuana at a residence in Provo around 6 p.m.
Rice reportedly made accusations against the girlfriend and started to throw her around the room. When the girlfriend tried to run out the back door, Rice grabbed her and she punched him in the face, police reported.
She ran into the backyard and tried to climb over the fence before Rice reportedly caught up and started hitting her. The girlfriend ran back inside the home and attempted to leave through the front door.
"Rice followed her to the front door and told her, 'I'm going to kill you,'" police reported. "Rice then shoved the victim down the stairs away from the front door where she landed onto the floor and lost consciousness."
Once the girlfriend regained consciousness, Rice reportedly told her he would kill her and began choking her until she lost consciousness again.
When she revived again, the girlfriend reportedly kicked Rice and managed to escape to a neighbor's home. Police responded to the scene and found Rice unconscious by the front door.
He also reportedly fought with officers when he was transported to the hospital and taken into custody.
Investigators found drug paraphernalia throughout the home and "observed blood smears down the wall next to the stairs, blood spatters on the front door," the report stated.
Rice is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.