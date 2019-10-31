The Utah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Provo man after he reportedly installed a hidden camera in an Eagle Mountain home.
Spencer Hansen was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of three counts of the second-degree felony of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of the class B misdemeanor of voyeurism by electronic equipment that is concealed or disguised.
Earlier in October, Hansen had installed a hidden camera designed to look like a cell phone charger in a bathroom of a home he was living at in Eagle Mountain, according to a police report.
An adult reportedly recognized the device was a hidden camera, removed it and looked at the SD card. On the card was video footage of three underage girls, including videos that show the children entering the shower, according to the report. Two adults had also been recorded using the shower, and at least three other people were included on video.
Hansen reportedly told an adult he had placed the hidden camera in the bathroom and said he “has a thing” for one of the children.
When approached by police, Hansen reportedly asked for an attorney, and then later said he understood there are consequences and “this is my own doing,” according to a police report.