A Provo man was arrested and charged this week after he reportedly threatened to kill police officers “one by one” during a phone interview with the Provo Police Department.
Gabriel Eli Anderson, 47, was booked into the Utah County Jail and charged for making a terrorist threat, a second-degree felony.
According to charges, Anderson called the police department on Wednesday to complain. When a lieutenant told him he could not personally interview individual officers about his complaints, Anderson reportedly made extensive and expletive threats, stating he would target officers “one by one.”
“During the course of the call, defendant repeated and expanded his threats to include officers’ wives and children,” charges state.
The department immediately requested an arrest warrant but a mistake in the court filing briefly stalled the approval process.
Anderson was arrested Friday morning and is being held on a $500,000 bail.
He is currently facing two class A misdemeanor charges of electronic communications harassment and assault against a police officer from an incident in April.
Charges state Anderson was reportedly aggressive and threatening with officers who were attempting to keep the peace while another individual retrieved a vehicle from Anderson’s property.
Anderson reportedly “made comments that he was glad an officer was killed in the line of duty” and refused to follow officers’ commands. He also has past convictions for stalking, criminal mischief, electronic communication harassment and violating protective orders.