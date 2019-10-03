Officers arrested a Provo man earlier this week after he reportedly threatened to shoot people in a downtown bar in Provo.
James Garrett, 31, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of threat of terrorism and aggravated assault, both third-degree felonies, as well as assault and carrying a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, both class B misdemeanors.
According to a probable cause report from the Provo Police Department, Garrett had recently been involved in a physical fight at the City Limits Tavern and owners subsequently banned him from the location.
On Tuesday, two employees who worked at the bar went to Garrett's home to talk with him.
"While the victims were at the home, the defendant slung a rifle over his back and stated that he was going to 'shoot up' the bar," police reported.
A fight started and Garrett reportedly punched one of the employees in the nose and caused them to lose consciousness. He then kicked the other employee in the face as they attempted to help the unconscious co-worker, the reports stated.
Police responded to the residence and arrested Garrett who reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .246.
He is currently in custody on a $20,000 bail.