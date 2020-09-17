Authorities took a Provo man into custody Thursday for his alleged involvement in the theft of utility trailers in Springville.
Detectives with the Springville Police Department were investigating local thefts of utility trailers when they received a lead that the trailer was parked outside of storage units.
While investigating the lead, detectives were able to find one of the trailers that had been reported stolen several days prior, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Officers discovered the sticker with the vehicle identification number had been removed, however they were able to discover another one on the underside of the trailer. Authorities were able to match the VIN number on the underside of the trailer to the trailer reported stolen.
Authorities called the owner of the trailer, and while waiting for the owner to arrive, 34-year-old Daniel Lorenzo Nebeker of Provo arrived on scene and parked next to the trailer, according to arrest documents.
Officials made contact with Nebeker and advised him that he was under arrest for his alleged involvement in the theft of the trailer based off of the information acquired in the lead.
While speaking with Nebeker, police learned he had allegedly used illegal narcotics and was reportedly operating his vehicle as the substance was metabolizing in his system.
Authorities also located a passenger inside of the vehicle, who was allegedly found to be in possession of a dark, tar-like substance. The passenger reportedly told police she and Nebeker had ingested the substance by smoking it recently.
During an interview with police, Nebeker allegedly told police he had originally lied about his involvement, adding he stole the trailer. Nebeker reportedly advised police he had cut the lock on the fence where the trailer had been stored previously and unlawfully entered the property to take the trailer.
As a part of an investigation into potential charges for driving under the influence of drugs, Nebeker submitted a urine and blood sample. According to the probable cause affidavit, a preliminary sample of Nebeker’s urine sample showed a positive indication for methamphetamine, amphetamines and opiates.
Nebeker was arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony theft, third-degree felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, third-degree felony possession of vehicle parts without identification numbers, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor criminal trespass and class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.
The passenger's arrest documents were not immediately available at the time of publishing.