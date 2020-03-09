Provo officials arrested a local man after officers were dispatched to the scene of a potential stabbing.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the Provo City Police Department received reports of two men with knives stabbing each other Saturday morning on Devonshire Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man — later identified as 25-year-old Jared Joseph Newsome of Provo — chasing another individual in the street with a knife.
Responding officers stabilized the scene, and emergency medical technicians arrived to perform medical evaluations on both Newsome and the victim. Newsome was transported to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center.
Throughout the course of the investigation, police determined Newsome to be the primary aggressor in the disturbance, in speaking with Newsome, the victim and other witnesses.
Newsome was booked into the Utah County Jail early Monday morning on suspicion of a third-degree felony charge of aggravated assault and a class A misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. He is currently being held on $5,000 bond.