Officers arrested a Provo man on Sunday night after he reportedly argued with his girlfriend about attending a Super Bowl party and later refused to let her leave their apartment.
Alika Sierra, 22, was charged in 4th District Court on Tuesday with kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a home in Provo on reports of Sierra fighting with a woman. He reportedly told officers he and his 17-year-old girlfriend were arguing because she wanted him to go to a Super Bowl party but he wanted to stay at home.
When the girlfriend returned to the apartment later that day, Sierra said he argued with her again and refused to let her leave the apartment. The teenager eventually left through the front door, Sierra told officers.
However, the girlfriend stated she never left the apartment in the first place because Sierra had closed a window on her foot when she tried to leave.
"(She) then ran through the bedroom to leave but the defendant stood in front of the door so she could not leave," charges state.
Eventually, the teenager exited the apartment but Sierra reportedly took away her car keys. When she started walking away, he drove the vehicle to her and walked back to the apartment, police reported.
He told her to come back to the apartment and grab items for their infant child, according to a probable cause statement. But when the girlfriend returned, Sierra would not give her the items unless she went in the building.
"(Sierra) waited by the sliding door and would hold the baby’s belongings outside of the apartment door," police reported. "When (she) would reach for the item, (Sierra) would bring the item back into the home."
At one point, Sierra reportedly grabbed the teenager and tried to pull her into the apartment until a neighbor came outside.
The girlfriend finally left without the items, police reported. While interviewing Sierra, police found he had drug paraphernalia on his person.
He was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on a $20,000 bail.