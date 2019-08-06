A Provo man has been charged in 4th District Court on reports of inappropriately touching two girls several times while at events at their church.
Police reports state that during December 2015 and December 2016, the suspect, Damaso Plazola, 41, inappropriately touched two young girls at their church. Reports state one instance of touching was at a "play facility" at the girls' church, while other instances were during parties or other activities at the church. There were at least five or six instances of touching, reports state.
Plazola, in addition to touching the girls' inappropriately over their clothing, would force the girls to touch him over his clothing for "sexual gratification," according to reports.
Plazola's case was originally dismissed in June 2018, but "the victims are now more cooperative," and prosecutors have elected to file charges again, according to charging documents.
Plazola is charged with four second-degree felonies of sexual abuse of a child. Plazola has no prior criminal history in Utah.
Court documents did not disclose what church the girls and Plazola attended.