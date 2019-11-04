Last week police officers arrested a Provo man who reportedly stabbed a man several times during a drug deal in an Orem elementary school parking lot.
Cory Allen Meyer, 24, was charged in 4th District Court on Monday with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and two counts of child abuse with serious injury, all first-degree felonies.
He is also facing a second-degree felony of distribution of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon and two class A misdemeanors of obstructing justice and possessing a weapon with the intention to assault.
According to charging documents, Meyer arranged to purchase $480 worth of marijuana from an alleged drug dealer at the Cherry Hill Elementary School parking lot in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 28.
After arriving at the location, the alleged dealer and two teenagers confronted Meyer about his debt for a previous $300 marijuana purchase, police reported.
During the confrontation, Meyer reportedly stabbed the alleged dealer three times in the abdomen and cut the 15-year-old teenager on the arm.
Both individuals received treatment at a local hospital, and the alleged dealer needed "several layers of stitches to close the wounds," charges state.
Two unknown individuals with Meyer also attacked the 17-year-old teenager and knocked him unconscious with a blunt object.
Meyer was booked into the Utah County Jail on $30,000 bail. During a jail phone call, Meyer reportedly asked his girlfriend to delete information collected in a social media app.
He was currently on probation for a third-degree felony conviction of theft in January when the botched drug deal occurred. Court documents show several of the charges in the recent incident were enhanced for gang involvement.