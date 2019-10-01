Charges were filed on Monday against an 18-year-old Provo man who reportedly brandished a gun in front of a Provo High School student.
Joel Salazar, a former Provo High student, was charged in 4th District Court with a third-degree felony of aggravated assault and a class A misdemeanor of possession of a firearm on school property.
Last Wednesday, Salazar reportedly drove to the high school parking lot with a female passenger and 20 minutes after arriving, two students started to physically fight him.
Police intervened and during interviews with the three individuals, officers learned Salazar had driven near the high school on Sept. 18 and almost ran over one of the individuals with his vehicle.
"According to defendant's girlfriend, she had to grab the steering wheel to prevent defendant from hitting the student," charges state.
The next week, Salazar reportedly drove near the school again and came across the same student with some friends. He reportedly looked at the student threateningly and raised a handgun so the student could see it.
Salazar did not point the gun at the student, according to charges.
Officers searched Salazar's car on the day of the physical fight and found a BB gun that looked like a real firearm and a .22 pistol.
He appeared in court on Monday and was released from the Utah County Jail on bail.