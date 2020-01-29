Police officers arrested a Provo man who turned himself over to the police station this week claiming he hurt two of his three young children several times last year.
Jesse Killpack, 43, was charged in 4th District Court on Tuesday with four counts of child abuse, two third-degree felonies and two class A misdemeanors.
A probable cause report states he approached an officer outside the Provo Police Department and said he wanted to report multiple incidents where he hurt his kids.
During interviews with investigators, Killpack reportedly said his baby daughter would often cry uncontrollably due to minor health issues.
Whenever he cared for the children by himself, Killpack stated he pushed his baby daughter's legs against her chest and caused her to pass out several times a day between May and October 2019. He would stop after the baby became unresponsive, the report stated.
Police learned sometime in October, Killpack became frustrated trying to put his 3-year-old son in a car seat and head-butted the child while grabbing the boy's leg hard enough to bruise.
At one point in December, Killpack said he was frustrated again with his infant daughter while cleaning her diaper and bruised her. The girl also suffered a broken leg that same month and needed a cast, police reported.
He was booked into the Utah County Jail and released after posting a $10,000 bail.