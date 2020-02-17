The Provo City Police Department arrested a California man on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute several pounds of heroin.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 29-year-old Miguel Angel Molina-Beltran of Indio, California, was parked in the Home Depot parking lot in the area of 1555 S. University Avenue early Sunday morning.
A Provo police officer pulled into the parking lot, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Molina-Beltran, exited the Ford Explorer and began walking around the driver side. The officer approached the suspect before calling for a Spanish speaking officer as Molina-Beltran spoke very little English.
While speaking with Molina-Beltran, the officers found his statements regarding the ownership of the vehicle and where he was going to be suspicious. The suspect told officers, according to arresting documents, that he was told to meet his cousin at the Home Depot but did not know where his cousin lived, stating that he knew his cousin lived in Utah.
The investigating officers contacted the Lehi Police Department asking for assistance from a K9 officer who arrived on scene and began his check around the car before indicating the presence of narcotics.
With the positive indication, officers searched the vehicle and found a white bag in the front of the vehicle. It held a box for a speaker and a clear bag with a brick rolled inside with a substance that officials believed to be heroin. Inside the box, officers also discovered another brick with the same substance.
The substance was tested and positively identified as heroin by Provo authorities. The total weight of both bricks was just over 4 pounds.
Molina-Beltran is currently facing a second-degree felony charge of possession with intent to distribute and a class B misdemeanor charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Molina-Beltran is in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.