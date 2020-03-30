The Provo City Police Department reached out to residents Friday asking anyone with a 3D printer to help create protective masks for law enforcement.
Officials reached out to the public after a statement said they were unable to purchase protective masks for the Provo police and fire departments in light of the shortage caused by panic buyers across the nation.
Hospitals and health care providers across the nation are experiencing resource shortages after disposable face masks and gloves were absent from shelves following the World Health Organization’s announcement calling the novel strain of coronavirus a global health crisis.
A Montana doctor, Dusty Richardson, created a 3D blueprint for 3D printers to create protective masks and published the renderings for everyone across the nation to use at no cost.
The blue print has been provided on the Provo City Police Department website, http://provopolice.com.
Now, Provo authorities are partnering with Utah Valley University, Brigham Young University, the Nebo School District and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office to provide as many masks as possible to essential personnel.
The Police Department has only been able to print one mask every two-and-a-half hours.
Provo officials need just over 200 masks for their police and fire departments, according to the statement. However, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office requires over 300. There are an estimated 550 officers serving Utah County residents.
Residents with 3D printers who are participating in the creation and donation of masks can bring their products to the Police Department at 48 S. 300 West in Provo.
Officials are asking that before residents arrive at the department for drop off that they call (801) 852-6210 to let authorities know ahead of time.