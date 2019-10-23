Last month, a Provo police officer arrested and cited a soccer coach who reportedly refused to yield a soccer field to another team.
Now investigators are trying to figure out who is sending threats to the officer in question and the Police Department.
A search warrant from the Provo Police Department shows officers responded to Grandview Park near 1460 North and Jordan Avenue on Sept. 21. An employee with Provo Parks and Recreation reportedly told police she had reserved the soccer field for her team, but another soccer team refused to leave the field.
The woman stated the other team had a city contract but were playing on the wrong field. When the woman asked the other team’s coach to move to the correct field, the coach refused, according to the warrant.
The coach, identified as Nery Antulio Rodriguez, also reportedly did not leave the field when a Provo police officer approached him.
“The officer told Rodriguez that if he did not clear the field he would be arrested for trespassing,” the warrant reports. “The officer stated that he felt Rodriguez was not going to leave the park and placed him under arrest for trespassing and handcuffed him.”
Rodriguez reportedly refused to walk on his own when the officer attempted to escort him from the field to his patrol car parked in a nearby parking lot.
“According to the officer, Rodriguez said, ‘Don’t push me like that,’ and then Rodriguez fell to the ground,” the warrant states.
Several witnesses recorded the incident and a few videos were posted to social media, including Rodriguez’s Facebook page. The warrant shows some were upset with the officer and believed he was the one who caused the fall.
An ambulance responded to the park and transported Rodriguez to the hospital where he received medical treatment for almost a week, according to the warrant.
Per department policy, investigators conducted an internal inquiry about the use of force incident and later exonerated the officer of any wrongdoing.
As of Wednesday, no official complaint has been filed against the officer, said Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King.
The name of the officer and the city employee were omitted from the warrant due to “individuals trying to discover the home address of people involved, therefore putting the officer and complainant, and their families, at risk of harm and retaliation.”
The search warrant for medical records was served on Sept. 26, but several people posted online threats toward the officer involved in the arrest.
Another search warrant was filed a few days later after someone altered one of the videos of the incident and posted a picture of the officer being stabbed on Instagram.
“Given the recent threats of violence, the city attorney was consulted about the video and footage. They advised they believed the crime of threats of violence towards the office was committed,” the second warrant states.
Individuals are continuing to send threatening messages directly to the police department and posting social media threats against the officer, King explained.
She added the Police Department will investigate any dangerous threats made against someone’s life, no matter if an individual is a member of the community or a police officer.
“Making a threat against someone’s life is not a joking matter,” she said. “We take any type of violence seriously and we’ll investigate.”